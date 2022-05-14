BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.57 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

