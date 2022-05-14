BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.50.

BT Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

