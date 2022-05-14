BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 169.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 67,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Exagen has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Exagen by 25.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.