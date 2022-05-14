Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 74.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,124,000 after buying an additional 319,408 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

