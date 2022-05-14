BurgerFi International (BFI) to Release Earnings on Monday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,408. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

