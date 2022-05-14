BurgerFi International (BFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.
BFI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 130,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.00.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
