BurgerFi International (BFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

BFI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 130,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.