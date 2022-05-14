Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given New €18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €17.70 ($18.63) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.74) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

BZZUY remained flat at $$8.99 during trading on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

