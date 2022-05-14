California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 276.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 5,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.94%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

