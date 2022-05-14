Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

