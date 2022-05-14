Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 137,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,031. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,601,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

