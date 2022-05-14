Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.33.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.