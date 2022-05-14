Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 33,785 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,799,823 shares in the company, valued at C$1,703,872,021.54.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total value of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

CNR opened at C$142.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$98.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.