Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 98,494 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total transaction of C$14,409,051.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,978,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,752,394,299.99.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$142.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

