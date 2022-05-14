Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$142.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.74.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.