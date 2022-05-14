Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,309,099.76.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total transaction of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$78.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.27.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.