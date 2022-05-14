Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,904,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

