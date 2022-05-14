Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$184.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.11.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.29. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.17. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $126.64 and a 52 week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

