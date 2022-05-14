Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ VERU opened at $13.00 on Friday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.