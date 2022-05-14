Capital One Financial Downgrades Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to Equal Weight

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $8.17 on Friday. Allego has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $28.44.
Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.