Capital One Financial Downgrades Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to Equal Weight

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $8.17 on Friday. Allego has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allego stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego ( NYSE:ALLG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

