CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Grace Colon Sells 5,179 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CareDx by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CareDx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

