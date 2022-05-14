Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.45 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.