Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
