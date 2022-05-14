Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 452,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $77.48 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.