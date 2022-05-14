Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CADNF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

