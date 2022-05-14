Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.