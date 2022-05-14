Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 1,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Cascades has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

