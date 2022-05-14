Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CADNF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.64.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

