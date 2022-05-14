CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of CASI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Several research firms have commented on CASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

