Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in April

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 1,473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,558.2 days.

CWQXF opened at $18.07 on Friday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWQXF. DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

