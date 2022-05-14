Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE:CZOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 883,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $171,673,000. Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

