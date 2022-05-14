CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$79.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

