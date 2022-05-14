CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.