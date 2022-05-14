CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

OTCMKTS CCDBF traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

