Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of CLRB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 217,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,272. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

