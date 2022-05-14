CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 78,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

