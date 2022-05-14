CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.
OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 78,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
