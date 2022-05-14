CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 78,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,920. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

