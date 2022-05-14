Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%.

NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,223,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,808 shares of company stock worth $258,864. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CKPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

