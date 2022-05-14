Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,666,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 197,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 70,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

