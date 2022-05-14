Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to post $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Cheniere Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 474.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $21.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

LNG opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.