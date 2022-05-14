Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Insider David A. Inchausti Sells 5,600 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David A. Inchausti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.87 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

