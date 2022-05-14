Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,050. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.