ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of CDXC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 528,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,491. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 373.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

