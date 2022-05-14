Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $3.71. Chubb reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $18.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

