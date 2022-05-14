CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE CIXX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $7,416,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

