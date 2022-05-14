CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

