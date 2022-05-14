CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

CIXX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 92,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. CI Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,671,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 157.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

