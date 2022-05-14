Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRM. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,430,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 403,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 66.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 49.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 349,754 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLRM stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

