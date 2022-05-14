Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 58,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Gordon Samson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

