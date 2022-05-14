Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. 465,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $122,892,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

