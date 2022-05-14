Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 5,629,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,679. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.